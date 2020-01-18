Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2020

RACE 1

PATSY J was very impressive drawing off to win in her first try on the Turfway Poly and the runner-up in that one came back to win by six lengths next out. She moves up in class tonight but is capable of the repeat score. CHARGAREE was a game winner against starter allowance rivals last out and is definitely the one to beat. DIVA BANKER has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 2

TOOTHPIC woke up last out after a few dull efforts. He has plenty of back class and rates the edge in this bottom claimer. POPPY JOE ROCKS drops a notch off a couple of even efforts and his best makes him dangerous. RAHFEE TOWN could add value to the exotics.

RACE 3

RISKY RISKY RISKY is an invader from Chicago who is a bit erratic but figures to be rallying from off of what should be a legitimate pace. She rates the slight edge in a well matched sprint. ELLE FACTOR has been off since October but has been training steadily for John Hancock, who has already had a couple of winners this meet. She drops a notch in class and will be tough to beat. VEGAN GOES BEST looked good breaking her maiden over this track.

RACE 4

THIS IS ME drops in class and gets Lasix and blinkers for the first time. Give him the edge in a weak maiden claimer. TADEO was favored against much better last out but didn’t fire after breaking poorly. He is capable of better. CAT’S CURIOSITY will be a factor if he draws in.

RACE 5

LA DAMA stretches out after a third-place finish in a key race last out. She is bred to like the added distance and can win this one with Corrales back aboard for Luis Jurado. SOCIAL CIRCLE is on the also-eligible list but drops in class and figures to be tough if she gets in. PROMISED FAME fits in here.

RACE 6

GOLDEN GIFT has been running very well in Chicago and hooks an easier field tonight. He ran poorly in his only start over this track last year but anything close to his best makes him a winner in here. JOEY B comes off two dull efforts but could be running late in a race with plenty of early speed. He could wake up with Johnny McKee aboard. RIO SECO is a solid contender.

RACE 7

BIZZEE MISCHIEF has won five in a row and is undefeated in four starts over this track. She likes to go to the lead and will probably be pressed hard by SUMMER DELIVERY but Kim Hammond has her in top form and it would be tough to pick against her tonight. SUMMER DELIVERY hooked tougher company at Keeneland and Churchill. She has been off since November but is training well for Phil Sims. If she handles the Poly she will be hard to beat. SUGARSUGARSUGAR will be running late.

RACE 8

FINNEGAN has been away from the races for over a year but is in the capable hands of Wes Ward, who is very good with runners off layoffs. The drop to the bottom is not a good sign but he gets the nod with Corrales up. AT GUARD has been in the money in six of his seven races over this track and can’t be dismissed. BUSTER BROWN BOY rates a chance.