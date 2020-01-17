Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

RACE 1

LUCKY AT JUSTICE was a close-up fourth against starter allowance runners last out. She drops back to the bottom tonight and appears to be in a good spot to get the win for William Morey with Corrales back aboard. BANG likes this track and comes off an impressive score. She is the one to beat. DON’T HOLD QUEENS rates a chance.

RACE 2

BIZZY RIDE was overmatched last out against the very talented Town Bee but is in much easier tonight. He has the speed to be on or near the lead and rates the slight edge for Deegan and Prescott. MY SWEET BABOO is a filly from the barn of Mike Maker who is taking on the boys tonight. She will be running at the end and has to be respected. DIME DROPPER has been off since May but his best makes him dangerous.

RACE 3

RUN THIS TOWN really woke up in his first try on the Turfway Poly. A repeat of that one makes him a winner in here. TARANTO should get a good trip from the inside post with McKee aboard. He should run well again tonight. IT’S GAME TIME is capable of improvement.

RACE 4

BREWS TOONIE TOSS had to need her last race after a nine-month layoff. Rafael Hernandez, who guided her to two wins at Woodbine last year, picks up the mount for Steve Cahill. BOOHOO SUE also ran a decent race in her first race back after a layoff. She is the one to beat. FLASH ME NOT has been in the money in 10 of her last 12 races and is a contender.

RACE 5: THE FOREGO STAKES

LANIER cuts back to a sprint after two impressive wins going long. He prefers two turns but he has won races sprinting and is sharp right now. Jimenez should have him in good position throughout and he looks like a winner for Brett Santangelo. UNMOORED turned in a dull effort last out when he failed to make the lead. Rivera figures to hustle him to the front from his inside post and he is capable of better tonight. NUN THE LESS is a multiple stakes winner who is two-for-two over this track. He has been off since May but has to be respected.

RACE 6

SUN DRESS drops a notch in class and has the speed to be in contention throughout. She has never raced at Turfway but has a couple of good works here and if she handles the Poly she can win this one. DON’T STOP MARIA needed her last race and will improve tonight. LOOKTHEOTHERWAY is a solid threat.

RACE 7

HUCKLEBERRY HILL faded in the stretch last out but cuts back to a flat mile tonight. He could be tough to catch with Prescott back aboard. MR. CHOW is a 10-year-old veteran who beat the top pick last out. He figures to be rallying from just off the pace and is a solid threat. TAKIN THE SLOROAD is another 10-year-old. He didn’t fire last out but is capable of better.

RACE 8

It’s tough to make a case for anyone in this race. MOUNTAIN MELODIES is one of two in here from the Maker barn. She drops in class and should improve. TEMISINA has been dead last in both of her races but figures to make the lead. REMISSION has had only one race and figures to move forward.