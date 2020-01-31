Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

RACE 1

ROAD TO CAIRO woke up last out after several dull efforts. A repeat of that one would be good enough to win again for Larry Smith with Johnny McKee aboard. GLIDING ALONE is an 8-year-old who drops to the bottom for the first time. He figures to be tough at this level. RIO BUENO fits with these.

RACE 2

MINE N YOURS should be running late in a race that figures to have a lively pace. Give him the edge for the hot connections of Contreras and Ramos. OBTAINED was a close-up fourth at odds of over 40-1 last out. He looks dangerous in this spot. CONTRACTION drops in class and his speed makes him a solid threat.

RACE 3

MANSOOR was second against better last out. He should get a good trip from the inside post and rates the edge in this one. TAKIN THE SLOROAD is a 10-year-old veteran who loves this track. He finished behind the top pick last out but still figures to be the one to beat. CHUCKMATE looks like the controlling speed and could run well if left alone on the front end.

RACE 4

STATESBORO comes off two solid races over this track. He drops back to the bottom for this one and looks like a winner with Gonçalves back aboard for Ron Brown. UNVEILING comes in off back-to-back wins for Mike Maker at this level. He is definitely the one to beat. HIGH ABOVE fits with these.

RACE 5

ALMAFUERTE beat six of these same runners last out. She appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win tonight. LADY GREATNESS ran a decent race in her first try on the Poly. She figures to move forward and looks like the main competition for the favorite. ROBOTRON is a contender.

RACE 6

MONEY FOR MISCHIEF closed well to finish third when dropped to this level last out. He should improve off that effort and gets the nod with Hernandez picking up the mount for Dale Romans. QUARTERBACK DAK was third in his debut for Wes Ward. He should be able to handle tonight’s added distance and will be tough to beat. DEERSLAYER was in against better last out but the drop back in for a tag makes him dangerous.

RACE 7

BOURBON TRAFFIC was no match for the winner last out but was well clear of the third-place finisher in that one. The 1-1/4 distance is a big question mark but he has the tactical speed to be in good position throughout and rates the slight edge tonight. TIMES SQUARE is the only runner in here who has won at this distance, drawing off in a maiden race here back in December. That has proven to have been a fairly weak field but he still looks like the one to beat. EL AHIJADO is bred to go long and is a definite threat.

RACE 8

HICKORY HILL was second going 5-1/2 furlongs last out but will like the added distance tonight. He won at Churchill back in November and his best would be good enough to beat this field. TEE TEE beat the top pick in that last race and figures to be the main competition again. GREAT HARBOUR CAY will be on or near the lead and has to be respected.