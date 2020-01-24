Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

RACE 1

RATHRBLUCKYTHNGOOD showed big improvement on the Poly and rates the edge off that performance. MADAM NOVETZKE disappointed as the favorite last out but will be tough with her best effort. SING FOR KITTTEN debuts for Mike Maker and has to be respected.

RACE 2

STAY IN YO LANE has finished in the money in his last eight races and has the speed to be on or near the lead throughout. Give him the edge for Bill Morey with leading rider Albin Jimenez aboard. MYSTIC TIGER prefers more distance but looked good winning last out and is the one to beat. WILLY I AM is a contender.

RACE 3

HEADLINE KITTEN was a beaten favorite in her debut but figures to move forward off that one and gets the nod for Maker and Hernandez. MR. SARINANA drops in class and figures to be dangerous at this level. HIGLEY O’PRADO rates a chance.

RACE 4

RUBY Y’ALL was no match for a very talented filly from the barn of Wes Ward last out but ran well to finish third in that one. She figures to be on or near the lead tonight and rates the slight edge. A GIRL NAMED JAC rallied from off the pace to break her maiden at Churchill back in November. A similar performance makes her the one to beat. LAS RAMBLAS moves up in class after being claimed from a sharp win last out. This is a tougher spot but the way she won suggests that she can handle the class hike.

RACE 5

MO MOSA was no match for High Holy in his debut but that one came back to win by 10 lengths next out. He figures to move forward tonight for Mike Maker and appears to be in a good spot to get his maiden win. BIGMANCAN faded badly going a mile but cuts back to a sprint tonight. Look for a much better performance in this one. DARK OAK finished right behind the top pick last out and has to be respected.

RACE 6

JUST BLING IT drops a notch in class and gets the nod in a fairly weak field. KITTY ZIP has been off since November but has the speed to be dangerous. MIKAYLA ATTACK is a contender.

RACE 7

INFINITE is a lightly raced 4-year-old from the Ward barn. He couldn’t hold on at 6 1/2 furlongs after setting a torrid pace last out but the slight cut back in distance may help him tonight. Give him the edge in a well matched race. AUGIE pressed the top pick throughout in his last race and a similar effort makes him dangerous again. DECLINED won when dropped in for a tag but the fact that Maker moves him back up is a good sign.

RACE 8

POPCORN FOR EDDIE takes the class drop and has been training well over this track for Shelbe Ruis. He appears to be in a good spot to get his maiden win. ELI’S COMING ran well at this level last out and has the speed to be dangerous. HYPNOTIST rates a chance.