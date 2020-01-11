Attorney McMurtry to challenge Massie in 4th Congressional District Republican primary election















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky attorney Todd McMurtry has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the 4th District U.S. Congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep.Thomas Massie, R-KY.

McMurtry posted the following statement on Twitter:

“Just filed in Frankfort to seek the Republican nomination to represent Kentucky’s 4th congressional district. We need someone who is going to say yes to policies that support better paying jobs, stand with President Trump to secure our border, and vote to repeal Obamacare.”

McMurtry works for the Fort Mitchell law firm, Hemmer/DeFrank/Wessels.

He has gained notoriety in recent months as a member of the legal team representing Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann.

Sandmann was among a group of students at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., awaiting a ride on Jan 18, when he had an encounter with Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips.

The students were in the nation’s capital to attend the annual March for Life.

The encounter generated national headlines and earlier this week, McMurtry and Atlanta-based attorney L. Lin Wood settled a defamation lawsuit with CNN in relation to the news outlet’s coverage of the incident.

Sandmann’s attorneys also have lawsuits pending against NBC Universal and The Washington Post, and recently indicated additional lawsuits may be filed.

U.S. Rep. Massie was elected to Congress in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County Judge Executive.

Despite coming from an area with a decided population disadvantage, Massie defeated Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore and then-State rep. Alecia Webb Edgington in the Republican primary in 2012.

Moore has been elected judge/executive every year since 1998, from a county with a population in excess of 120,000 and Webb-Edgington had the support of retiring U.S. Rep. Geoff Davis, whose seat Massie ultimately filled. Massie, however, rode a wave of Tea Party support and an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to victory in the primary and General Election.

He has prevailed with 62 precent of the vote or more in each General Election since, in the heavily Republican congressional district, but has not faced a challenge from within the party since 2012.

Much of the 4th U.S. Congressional District closely borders the Ohio River in a 280-mile stretch from the Eastern suburbs of Louisville, and including a small part of that city, to Ashland.

According to his profile on the Hemmer/DeFrank/Wessels website, McMurtry currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Kentucky Bar Association and was formerly the president of the Northern Kentucky Bar Association.

He is a board member for the Northern Kentucky Volunteer Lawyers and served as the secretary and as a board member for the Covington Latin School Board of Education.

He has also held volunteer board positions, including serving as an elected councilmember for the City of Ft. Wright, the board chairman of Cardinal Hill Hospital of Northern Kentucky, as a member of the Covington Latin High School Alumni Board, its annual campaign chairman, and as finance chair of the Kenton County Republican Party.

McMurtry, who lives in Covington, is married and has three adult children.

