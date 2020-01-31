A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Anybody want a bison? Big Bone Lick State Historic Site has three up for auction; deadline is Feb. 10

The Kentucky Department of Parks is auctioning three bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

The cow, heifer and bull are being sold in one lot. The deadline for sealed bids is Feb. 10.

This heifer is one of the three up for auction

Bids should include your name, address and daytime telephone number.

A $100 deposit is required with all bids (check or money order); deposit check returned to all non-winning bidders.

Checks made to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Bids should be mailed to:

The Kentucky Department of Parks
Bison Sealed Bid c/o TJ O’Nan
Mayo-Underwood Building- 5th Floor
500 Mero Street
Frankfort, Ky. 40601

For questions and arrangements to see the bison, contact Paul Simpson at the park in Boone County at 859-384-3522 or email paul.simpson@ky.gov


