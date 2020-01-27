Anthony Muñoz Foundation awarding thousands of dollars in college scholarships to tri-state students















The Anthony Muñoz Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their annual Straight “A” Scholarship now through February 28.

Thanks to Mike’s Carwash, the Foundation is awarding $42,000 in college scholarships to deserving Tri-State seniors, this year.

Nominations can be found at here.

The Foundation’s Straight “A” Scholarship awards high school students who are pursuing Academic excellence, Athletic Achievement, are Actively serving in the community while possessing a strong Ambition, a winning Attitude and the ability to overcome Adversity.

“Every year I’m more and more impressed by our nominees’ determination to succeed despite overcoming substantial adversities,” says Muñoz. “It is our hope that our Straight “A” Scholarship helps these students continue their education and achieve their dreams. We’re grateful to this year’s presenting partner, Mike’s Carwash, for supporting our mission and our students.”

Established as a non-profit organization in April of 2002, the Anthony Muñoz Foundation’s mission is to engage the Tri-State region to impact youth mentally, physically, and spiritually.

The Foundation reaches out to underprivileged youth to recognize and reward those who excel in all phases of life. Through the foundation’s eight impact programs, which include scholarship opportunities, character camps, a tutoring program and a leadership seminar, thousands of area youth are empowered.

“We are thrilled with the results from the first year of our partnership with the Anthony Munoz Foundation,” said Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “We know these scholarships are going to make a significant impact on these students’ lives and we are honored to be a part of their story.”

Nominations can be sent in by teachers, counselors, coaches, mentors and any other school administration. Scholarship money will only be granted to seniors. However, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to be recognized. Students who attend high schools within the Foundation’s Area of Impact are eligible for this award.

All Straight “A” Scholarship nominees will receive a letter of achievement along with name recognition on the Anthony Muñoz Foundation website. Eighteen senior finalists are chosen and honored at the Straight “A” Luncheon, held at Jeff Ruby’s on Tuesday, April 21.

One male and one female finalist will receive a $5,000 scholarship toward their college education. The remaining finalists will each receive a $2,000 grant. All scholarships are presented by Mike’s Carwash.

For any questions about the Straight “A” Scholarship, email straighta@munozfoundation.org or call (513) 772-4900.

