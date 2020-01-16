Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon Monday at the Newport Syndicate















NKyTribune staff

The Annual Northern Kentucky Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon takes place Monday, January 20 in Newport.

The Theme for this year’s luncheon is: “Remember, Celebrate, Act.”

The Distinguished Dr. Bonita Brown, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, at Northern Kentucky University will be the Keynote Speaker at the Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP 17th Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon. The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Kristen Swilley, News Reporter WCPO TV Cincinnati, Ohio.

The annual event demonstrates the diversity and cooperation in the Northern Kentucky region that was at the heart of Dr. King’s teachings.

Business leaders, educators, elected officials and everyday citizens from all walks of life come together to share stories of racial harmony and inclusion throughout the afternoon.

The traditional program also included recognition of special guests, tributes, awards and scholarship presentations.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is an annual scholarship sponsor at the luncheon and at another NAACP event later in the year. Members of the St. E Diversity Committee were on hand for the event.

The luncheon will take place at the Newport Syndicate, which is located at 18 East Fifth Street, in Newport. The NAACP Dr. King Community Outreach Luncheon will begin at 12:00 p.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. The doors open at 11:15 a.m. and conclude at 11:45 a.m.

The Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP will presents scholarships to students graduating from high schools in Northern Kentucky and present the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award and Keeper of the Dream Award

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon.