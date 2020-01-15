Allegiant announces new nonstop service from CVG to Memphis with one-way fares as low as $55















Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) has announced a new nonstop route to Memphis International Airport (MEM) from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) beginning May 22.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $55.*

“We’re thrilled to announce this new, nonstop service” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Cincinnati residents continue to be great supporters of our service and we are excited to offer them this new route to experience the sound of blues and the taste of world-famous barbeque.”

The new seasonal route via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment.

Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

“We are excited that Allegiant is adding nonstop service to Memphis,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This nonstop destination offers our region’s travelers a great opportunity to plan a fun weekend getaway to enjoy blues, barbecue and Elvis.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Cincinnati-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares: Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 17. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, click here.

