Addicted and recovered, Matt Peterson writes story of path to and from drugs, says there are ‘successes’















Matt Peterson was hit by a van when he was 11 years old. To manage the pain, he was given opioid pain killers and liked the way they made him feel. Four years later his wisdom teeth were removed. Again, that feeling -– and by this time the friends with whom he was spending time had changed.

The “new” friends taught him how to crush up his medication and snort it.

“I grew up in the DARE program. Just say no,” said Peterson. “The information provided was vague and minimal. I didn’t know anything about chemical dependency. I certainly didn’t think that something a doctor gave me to manage pain could result in addiction.”

Peterson grew up in Erlanger with a solid family, the son of a Baptist minister. He attended Dixie High School, graduating in 2005. He now lives in Newport with his wife and four young children. Today, he is on track with the life he wanted — but at times thought he would never have. No one could have predicted his descent into stealing, leaving behind an infant son, estrangement from his parents and time in jail.

Peterson’s first book, an autobiography, Back on TRACKmarks: From Hopeless to Dopeless, describes in great detail his own journey deep into addiction.

The instructional book is both fascinating and frightening as he delves into the mind of an individual struggling with substance use disorder. It is a story of hope and redemption as he fights his way to long-term recovery and a healthy and joyful life.



Peterson has been sober for six years as of November 2019. He wrote the book to bring understanding to addiction. He works as a counselor at BrightView with individuals who have substance use disorder and their friends and families. He has been where they are and is able to provide needed insight and support.

He is also a business owner in Newport of Mpower Meals where he puts his culinary school training to good use, working with athletes on fitness and healthy eating. His wife is a personal trainer.

Today, he has a busy, productive and meaningful life. Too busy to be tempted by addiction.

He says that a major motivator for writing the book was his friend Kyle. Peterson was very close to Kyle, and reliving the memory of his loss is raw and highly personal. While Kyle wanted to recover, he lost his battle with addiction and died too soon.

“Treatment works,” Peterson says. “A lot of frustration is expressed by normal people who don’t feel right about Narcan being given freely. It is important for them to know that it has a purpose. The media talks more about people who died from addiction rather than people who have recovered. I have personally helped people who have come in with unimaginable withdrawal. Three years later they are working, they have stable housing, they have their kids back they have a valid driver’s license, car insurance and even have a car.



“Addiction is awful and unimaginably complex, but it can be overcome. Sometimes it takes two or three tries, but there is hope that an amazing life can be recovered.”

Peterson wants to tell his story so that families of addicted people can better understand their loved one’s struggle and so that the people who most need the “push” will seek effective care.

He also says that while we often hear of the high number of deaths from addictions, we hear too little about the survivors and those who overcome.

“I feel like I was spared twice for a reason. People need to hear more about successes.”

His book is available in paperback on Amazon.

BrightView provides outpatient treatment across Ohio for substance use disorder. Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any BrightView location.