ACUF releases scores of KY General Assembly; NKYians recognized for conservative voting records















The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF), host of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has just released its ratings of the 2019 meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly.

The Kentucky General Assembly’s overall conservative score was 66.72 percent, far outranking neighboring Illinois from last session (35.62 percent) and once again in contention to rank in the top 10 most conservative legislatures, according to ACUF’s Year in Review.

“In the 2019 session, Kentucky lawmakers passed legislation to create economic opportunities and leave intact the Second Amendment rights of Kentuckians,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “Now, Governor Beshear is signaling that he intends to spend beyond the state’s means, raise taxes, and limit constitutionally-protected rights. It will be up to the conservatives of the General Assembly to prevent these bad ideas from becoming reality.”

Among legislators from Northern Kentucky, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, and Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, were among five statewide recognized with an Award for Conservative Excellence with a score of 90-100 percent.

Sens. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, and Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown were recognized with an Award for Conservative Achievement, with a score of 80-89 percent. Also recognized with that award were Reps. Joseph Fischer, R-Fort Thomas, Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, C. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, Sal Santoro, R-Florence and Diane St. Onge R-Fort Wright. St. Onge has since resigned and Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell won a special election to fill the seat in House District 63.

A greater share of Republican members of the House (73 percent) earned awards than did Republican senators (64 percent). Democrat senators (42 percent) earned a more conservative overall score than members of the House (30 percent), with two Democrat senators outscoring some Republican senators.

ACUF’s Ratings of Congress and Ratings of the States are initiatives of ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). These ratings are designed to reflect how over 8,000 elected officials across the nation view the role of government while illustrating the differences between chambers of the legislature and revealing lawmakers’ positions on a wide variety of issues that directly affect Kentuckians.

ACU Foundation reviewed each piece of legislation voted on in both chambers of the legislature to produce average scores of each chamber as well as individual scores for each sitting member.

