600 Northern Kentucky University volunteers give a day of service on Martin Luther King Day















More than 600 Northern Kentucky University volunteers extended a helping hand throughout the community as part of the annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Community Service yesterday.

Hosted by the Office of Student Engagement, the day of service is held to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

Over 600 NKU volunteers completed service activities both on campus and across 19 greater Cincinnati locations, including Habitat for Humanity, the Women’s Crisis Center and Homeward Bound Shelter. This is the second year the campus has gathered together to honor Dr. King through service.



“It’s important for us to uphold Dr. King’s legacy as we work toward his vision of a ‘Beloved Community.’ He advocated for coming together as one community to do something good, and this day of service is our chance to embody these values,” said President Ashish Vaidya. “We have a rich history of serving the community at NKU. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I look forward to seeing the difference we make.”



NKU’s Office of Student Engagement has hosted “Service on Saturday” events since 2002.

Last year, the campus logged nearly 25,000 volunteer hours. Many of the service days are coordinated with holidays and campus events, like NKU’s Homecoming and Earth Day.

