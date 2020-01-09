2020 New Year, New Career Job Fair at Kenton County Public Library Erlanger Branch Jan. 16















The 2020 New Year, New Career Job Fair will take place at the Erlanger Branch Library on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 1-4 p.m. Nearly 70 employers will be at the Job Fair.

Attendees should dress for success and bring copies of their resume. Of course they can make copies at the Library for a nominal fee. Some companies will provide interviews during the fair. Career Coaching, Linked-In headshots, and resume guidance will be available. Coaching will take place from 12-2.

Overflow parking located at Dixie Highway and Kenton Lands Road (see marked areas near intersection). CVG Airport will provide a shuttle from Dixie Highway for TANK riders and overflow parking between 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For details or a complete list of employers, visit kentonlibrary.org/events.

The Erlanger Branch is located at 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY 41018.

Kenton County Public Library