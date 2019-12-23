Transportation Secretary invites Kentucky students to partner in annual Adopt-a-Highway art contest















Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray invites Kentucky students to submit original artwork for the agency’s annual Adopt-a-Highway art contest following the theme, Adopt-a-Highway: Keeping Kentucky Beautiful.

The artwork promotes a litter-free message to residents and contestants can win prizes.

“This longstanding tradition engages our youngest citizens early in life to promote a cleaner Kentucky and welcomes them to use their creativity and voices to encourage all Kentuckians to partner in keeping our roadways beautiful and litter-free,” said Gray.

In 2019, three of the finalists were from Northern Kentucky schools.

Entries are currently being accepted and must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 14 to be considered eligible to win.

The entry period stretches across two academic semesters and the winter break to allow more students the opportunity to enter.

Evaluation criteria is available on the program website to give students, parents and teachers guidelines for how the contest will be judged. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or homeschools are eligible to apply.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card.

Additionally, first through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their featured in the Adopt-a-Highway Calendar and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.

KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, more than 1,000 students from across the Commonwealth submitted artwork.

Additional information about the Adopt-a-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2019-2020 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest can be found here.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet