Thornton’s in Edgewood sells $50,000 Powerball ticket for Christmas night drawing

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Northern Kentucky for the drawing on Christmas night, Wednesday, December 25th.
The winning ticket was sold at the following retailer:
Thorntons #553
3590 Madison Ave
Edgewood, KY 41017
The winning numbers were: 2-4-16-30-46 Powerball 20.
The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.
The winner(s) has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. We recommend they sign the back of their ticket since it is a bearer instrument.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $200 million.