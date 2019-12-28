Thornton’s in Edgewood sells $50,000 Powerball ticket for Christmas night drawing















A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Northern Kentucky for the drawing on Christmas night, Wednesday, December 25th.



The winning ticket was sold at the following retailer:

Thorntons #553

3590 Madison Ave

Edgewood, KY 41017

The winning numbers were: 2-4-16-30-46 Powerball 20.

The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The winner(s) has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. We recommend they sign the back of their ticket since it is a bearer instrument.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $200 million.