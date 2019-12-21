Thomas More gets $100,000 grants from Knowlton Foundation for STEM student scholarships















Thomas More University President Joseph Chillo announced this week that the University received a $100,000 grant from The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, Inc. to support an Austin E. Knowlton Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will provide financial assistance for students in STEM disciplines.



“Every student that wants to gain a high-quality higher education deserves the assistance to do so,” said President Chillo. “At Thomas More, we believe every student is a gift. Receiving this grant means the institution will be able to give back to our students, providing them with a holistic education while relieving students and their families of financial burden.

“I am grateful to The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation for this incredible contribution and look forward to fostering this partnership as we look toward our centennial year.”

The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation was established by Austin E. Knowlton in 1981 and serves to promote and advance higher education in the U.S. and to provide direct grants and contributions to qualified colleges and universities.

Thomas More currently has 93 endowed scholarships for students – 94 counting the Austin E. Knowlton Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund. These endowments support more than 142 students at the University.

Ninety-nine percent of traditional, full-time students at Thomas More receive institutional scholarship and 100 percent of students receive some sort of financial aid.

