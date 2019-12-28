Still time to ‘Drop Your Drawers’ at Newport Library for annual drive; clean underwear, socks for schools















Newport Library Branch Hosts “Drop Your Drawers” Project – 901 East 6th Street

Submitted by Chantelle Phillips



Through December 31, the Newport Public Library brank at 901 East 6th Street will take your donations for its annual Drop Your Drawers campaign

The project provides clean underwear and socks to public schools in Campbell County, meeting a crucial need for Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies.



The need is great. Schools are handing out 100 or more pairs each month to children who need them due to accidents at school or issues at home.

Because parents are often unable to bring fresh underwear and socks to their children during school hours, children can miss valuable learning time in the classroom.



Include packages of new boys’ and girls’ underwear and socks on your shopping list. All sizes accepted! Drop your donations off at your nearby branch through December 31.

This year’s goal is 7,000 pairs of socks and underwear. Last year’s record was 10,765.

As of early December 4,235 pairs of socks and underwear had been collected. That’s 61% of this year’s goal.

