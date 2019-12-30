State legislator John ‘Bam’ Carney in Louisville hospital intensive care with pancreatitis, infection















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Veteran lawmaker John “Bam” Carney has been hospitalized with a severe case of pancreatitis and infection, according to a family Facebook post on Christmas night.



Carney, 50, is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives. He is a Republican from Campbellsville and has represented the 51st District since 2009.

He took ill after church on Sunday while eating lunch but thought it was a virus. Carney went to the emergency room at 4 a.m. Monday, the Facebook post said. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis with a sugar level of 590 and a high white blood count.

The post said he underwent two surgeries on Monday and has been in the ICU since then. Carney is on dialysis to assist the kidneys, the family said.

“Doctors say he is probably the sickest patient they have in the hospital now (at Norton’s),” the post said.

A nurse told the family he could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months.

The family said: “We are so thankful to God and His healing powers and so grateful for everyone who is praying.”