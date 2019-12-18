St. Elizabeth and Be Concerned partner to help feed needy families over the holidays















For the ninth consecutive year, St. Elizabeth partnered with Be Concerned to help feed those less fortunate for the 2019 holiday season in a holiday food drive that helps stock area food pantries with non-perishable food items.

These food items were distributed as a packaged holiday meal to low-income families throughout the community.



Be Concerned is located in Covington, Kentucky and operates one of the largest free food pantries in the Northern Kentucky area. Bins were picked up the week of December 9.

Items for the food drive included: cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, brown mix, boxed mac n cheese, mashed potatoes, pork ‘n beans, pumpkin pie filling, green beans, corn, yams, peas, and much more.

Be Concerned was grateful for the donations from St. Elizabeth.

There were 12,729 donations collected overall with Edgewood Primary Care bringing in approximately 6,000 of those donations alone.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky and more than 115 primary care and specialty office locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Be Concerned has operated one of the largest free food pantries in Northern Kentucky since 1987. They help low-income residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties each month. Be Concerned is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency and all donations are tax-deductible.