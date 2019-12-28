Sharpe continues scoring spree, pours in 31 points as NKU posts 74-64 win over Milwaukee at BB&T Arena















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

No Jalen Tate. No Dantez Walton. No rowdy student section.

Those noticeable absences did little to hinder Northern Kentucky against Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon. That’s because Tyler Sharpe continued his prolific scoring onslaught and displayed that uncanny knack for draining clutch shots.

Sharpe poured in 31 points as NKU began Horizon League play with a 74-64 win over Milwaukee at BB&T Arena. A crowd of 2,551 watched as Sharpe shredded the Panther defense from the outside (six 3-pointers) and in the lane (7-for-7 free throws). It marked the third consecutive game in which the Bullitt East graduate has scored at least 30 points.

Opening the Horizon League schedule without injured starters Walton (chest) and Tate (broken hand) wasn’t the ideal situation for NKU, but Sharpe’s gritty performance ignited the Norse win. NKU also did it with starters Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon both sitting much of the second half with four fouls.

“I thought our staff did an unbelievable job of preparing our guys for this game,” NKU head coach Darrin Horn said, crediting his assistants for the preparation. “That was before we knew we would have to play most of the game without Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon.

“A big part of it was just effort, toughness and doing a better job on the glass.”

In addition, tipping off Horizon League play while NKU students are away on Christmas break — not to mention playing a Saturday afternoon game — didn’t boost the energy level inside BB&T Arena. Instead, the Norse relied on the torrid shooting of Sharpe and the impressive rebounding of Adrian Nelson (12 boards) to tough out the victory.

“I can’t say enough about the job Tyler Sharpe did again, and in a tough stretch where we were without Bryson to run our offense,” Horn said. “Adrian Nelson was a monster on the glass, and I think we’re seeing him start to get back in form with his athleticism.”

Sharpe netted 22 points in the second half as NKU (9-4 overall, 1-0 Horizon League) held off a Milwaukee rally to defeat the Panthers for the seventh consecutive time. After a Te’Jon Lucas basket cut the Norse lead to 52-46 with 7:48 remaining, Sharpe buried a 3-pointer while being fouled. He converted the free throw to extend the NKU advantage to 56-46.

Milwaukee later sliced the NKU lead to 63-59 with 1:44 showing on the clock, but Sharpe responded again with a 3-pointer off an assist from Faulkner to give the Norse a 66-59 cushion.

During the past three games, Sharpe has scored 94 points.

“Earlier in the year, I was getting hounded defensively,” Sharpe said, noting the difference between his play the past month and the start of the season. “Nobody was letting me get good looks. I forced a couple of shots here and there when I settled. I really just stayed the course, kept coming in the gym.”

Faulkner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Nelson scored nine points in his first start of the season. He converted all three of his free throws and blocked a shot in addition to the 12 rebounds.

“I just found out this week I would be in the starting lineup, just playing better in practice,” Nelson said. “Mindset-wise, nothing changed. Continue to play hard, and stick to what I know.

“The coaches, throughout the week in practice, get on me about grabbing the rebounds. I know I’m one of the team’s best rebounders, so I have to be the best in that category when it comes to playing in the game.”

NKU won the battle of the boards against the taller Panthers by a 41-34 count. Adham Eleeda and Silas Adheke each grabbed five boards off the bench.

The Norse defense held Milwaukee’s Darius Roy to six points, 10 below his season average, on 3-for-9 shooting from the field. NKU also limited Milwaukee to just 2-for-17 accuracy from 3-point range.

“We did a really good job [defensively], especially from the threes,” Horn said. “They went 2-for-17. We have great respect for their guard play as it relates to their ability to get hot and score in big numbers.”

Lucas led Milwaukee (5-8 overall, 0-1 Horizon League) with 24 points. Wil Sessoms added 11 points for the Panthers, who have lost six straight games after beginning the season 5-2.

NKU concludes the homestand Monday night as Green Bay visits BB&T Arena at 7 p.m. Green Bay is 5-9 overall after dropping a 90-84 decision at Wright State on Saturday.

TATE UPDATE: Tate missed his 10th straight game, but the 6-foot-6 junior guard participated in warmups and appeared to dribble without any problem. Tate also dunked with two hands, a welcome sight for NKU fans.

Horn, however, said NKU is being cautious as far as Tate’s return to action. “He may or may not be available soon,” Horn said. “We know he’s been cleared to try.”

Tate, one of the Horizon League’s top all-around players, is averaging 8.3 points per game this season.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 74, MILWAUKEE 64

MILWAUKEE (64)

Roy 3-9 0-0 6, Lucas 10-19 3-3 24, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Abram 4-14 0-3 9, Wilbourn 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Sessoms 2-2 7-9 11, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2, Behrendt 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Bingham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-15 64.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (74)

Sharpe 9-17 7-7 31, Adheke 1-4 0-0 2, Faulkner 5-14 6-8 16, Langdon 2-9 4-4 9, Eleeda 1-4 0-1 3, Nelson 3-4 3-3 9, Mocaby 1-4 0-0 3, Djoko 0-0 0-0 0, Cobbs 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 22-56 21-27 74.

HALFTIME: NKU 31-24. 3-POINTERS: (NKU 9-25, UWM 2-17). REBOUNDS: NKU 41 (Nelson 12), UWM 34 (Sessoms 5).

