Northern Kentucky 2020 Legislative Forum set for Jan. 4 at Gateway CTC Boone Campus















The public is invited to join Northern Kentucky House and Senate members on Saturday, January 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for the 2020 Northern Kentucky Legislative Forum.

The forum will take place at Gateway Community and Technical College – Boone Campus Convening Center, located at 500 Technology Way, Florence, KY. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide a forum for constituents to offer input on issues during the 2020 Legislative Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Every effort is made to accommodate those wishing to address the Caucus.

The morning’s format for those wishing to speak will require signing in on a first-come, first-served basis, with the amount of time allotted for each speaker determined by the number of sign-ups. To assure there is ample time to hear input on the different issues, multiple individuals addressing the same topic may be asked to select a spokesperson for the entire group.

The members of the Northern Kentucky Caucus are:

Senator John Schickel, 11th District, Chair, Senator Julian Carroll, 7th District, Senator Wil Schroder, 24th District, Senator Damon Thayer, 17th District, Senator Paul Hornback, 20th District, Senator Chris McDaniel, 23rd District, Rep. Rick Rand, 47th District, Rep. Sal Santoro, 60th District, Rep. Kim Banta, 63rd District Representative Mark Hart, 78th District

Rep. Phillip Pratt, 62nd District, Rep. Kim Moser, 64th District, Rep. Buddy Wheatley, 65th District, Rep. C. Ed Massey, 66th District, Rep. Dennis Keene, 67th District, Rep. Joseph Fischer, 68th District, Rep. Adam Koenig, 69th District, Rep. Savannah Maddox, 61st District

Those with questions about the meeting or arrangements, or that would like to request special accommodations for accessing the meeting, contact Lisa Cooper at 859.283.1885 or lisa.cooper@nkadd.org.

Northern Kentucky Area Development District