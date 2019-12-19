Nominations open for awards to nonprofit leaders, volunteers to be given at Horizon’s March summit















Horizon Community Funds joins several other Northern Kentucky organizations and the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative to plan a first-of-its kind event for the community.

1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth will bring a series of topics to the table that drives Northern Kentucky’s future-forward.

1NKY is an initiative of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance meant to create strength and efficiencies for our community in partnership with our growth organizations, municipalities and key stakeholders. Transformative strategies aligned with bold initiatives are moving the community forward.

As a component of the summit, the third annual, committee partners have announced the 1NKY Nonprofit Awards to highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

Award categories include:

• Executive of the Year (Large)

• Executive of the Year (Small)

• MVP (Staff)

• MVP (Board)

• Volunteer of the Year.

“Our nonprofits shine every day in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to putting their hard work in the spotlight in March, and we warmly welcome the community to join us at this important event.”

Nominations are now open, and all submissions are due by noon on Friday, January 17.

Nomination forms can be found here.

1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth will take place on Tuesday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

Tickets and more information will be available in January 2020.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community. More information can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.

The Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative is a statewide advocacy group for growing philanthropy and especially community foundations across Kentucky. It led the way to the Endow Kentucky tax credit and conducted the Transfer of Wealth Kentucky study that provided the data for growing philanthropic efforts across the state.

Featured photo from last year’s Summit