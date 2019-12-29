NKY Chamber January Eggs ‘N Issues to preview upcoming Kentucky General Assembly session















On Tuesday, January 21, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: General Assembly Preview. During the event panelists will give a preview of the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly session in Frankfort, and discuss the potential impact on Northern Kentucky legislative priorities.

Panelists include:

* Rep. Kim Banta – Rep. Kim Banta is a State Representative for the Commonwealth of Kentucky serving the 63rd District. Banta is a life-long educator with 28 years of experience, including several years as Principal at Dixie Heights High School. Before being elected, Banta served as the Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent for Kenton County Schools.

* Sen. Chris McDaniel – Sen. Chris McDaniel is a member of the Kentucky State Senate representing the 23rd District and serves as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. McDaniel owns and operates McD Concrete, a small business located in Erlanger. McDaniel served as a Captain in the United States Army from 1997-2001, earning the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

* Rep. Sal Santoro – Sen. Sal Santoro has been a State Representative representing the 60th District since 2007. Santoro also serves as the President of Santoro Electric Company Incorporated. He is the Chairman of the House Budget Review Subcommittee for Transportation, which is charged with the Commonwealth’s road plan.

* Rep. Buddy Wheatley – Buddy Wheatley is a State Representative for the Commonwealth of Kentucky serving the 65th District. Wheatley is an attorney and served as a Covington firefighter for 20 years. He is a very active member of the Public Pensions Working Group in the House.

“As the Kentucky General Assembly prepares for the upcoming session, Northern Kentucky needs to play an active role in advancing the policy agenda,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We appreciate having Senator McDaniel and Representatives Banta, Santoro and Wheatly join us so that the business community can be informed about the important issues being addressed in Frankfort.”

Eggs ‘N Issues will take place at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center (1379 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger, Ky, 41018). The event will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m., with the discussion and audience Q&A running from 7:55-9:15 a.m.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/events.

Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law, the Monthly sponsors are Bayer Becker, Heritage Bank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

