Newport cops grow beards during No shave November to raise money for local school program















Some police officers in the City of Newport looked a little scruffy and furry during November but it was all for a great cause.

Through a No Shave November fundraiser, the Newport Police raised $1,275 for the Newport Primary School Family Resource Center, which supports children in the community.

“Our Newport Police family feels very fortunate to work in the great City of Newport,” said Newport Police Chief Chris Fangman. “It is humbling to see people in need, not just around the holidays, but on our everyday tours of duty. Having any opportunity to give back is something we hold ‘near and dear’ and we want everyone in our community to feel appreciated to our best ability”.

Donations came from the Officers who participated in the fundraiser, said Det. Dennis McCarthy, who helped organize the effort.

Resource Center staff work with the police on identifying children in need.

“The program can provide clothing such as jackets, shoes, hats, and gloves to children who do not have these items,” Det. McCarthy said. “It also helps with child hunger issues within the city by identifying children who suffer from hunger and sending home ‘food packs’ with these children. The packs have nutritious food and meals that the children can have over the weekend and away from the school.”

Law enforcement officers and first responders from throughout Northern Kentucky participated in similar fundraisers, in what has become an annual tradition.

