Mike Battagli’s Turfway Park picks for Wednesday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019

RACE 1

MADAM NOVETZKE ran well to finish third last out at Churchill. Wes Ward drops her a notch and she figures to get her maiden win in the opener. DEAR JOHN LETTER has only started once for Mike Maker. She should improve and is definitely the one to beat. MARQUEE SPIRIT should get a good trip from the inside post.

RACE 2

BELMONTE is a lightly raced 4-year-old who had to need his last race after a five-month layoff. Give him the edge in a well matched bottom claimer. STAY IN YO LANE has been running well recently and comes off a nice win at Hawthorne. He will be tough to beat. SHORELY may not have cared for the slop at Churchill and has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 3

MOMENTS TO SAVER ran poorly last out but should like the move to the Poly. Look for big improvement from her is this spot. HOT COPY drops in class for Vicki Oliver and looks dangerous at this level. NOTORIOUS GAL will be running at the end.

RACE 4

CANTALOUPE ISLAND showed improvement in her second career start and Brad Cox drops her to the bottom tonight. She looks best in a fairly weak group. REDHOT KATIE also takes the class drop. She has the speed to be in good position throughout and has to be considered. PRETTY PENNY fits with these.

RACE 5

TOP CREDENTIALS comes off an upset win at Churchill and is capable of making it two in a row with Miranda back aboard for James Spicer. SEATTLE TREASURE won back-to-back races at Woodbine for Ethan West and figures to be the main competition with Leandro Gonçalves picking up the mount. TESTY KITTEN owns four wins over the Turfway Poly and can be expected to run well again tonight.

RACE 6

POSITIVE VIBES is one of the few in here with any experience on the all-weather surface and the only one with a win here at Turfway. She will be running at the end and her best performance would be good enough to win this one. NAUTIA finished right behind the top pick last out and was claimed by Steve Asmussen. She posted a solid work over the track and looks like the one to beat. ARIAN RAE drops back in for a tag and has to be respected.

RACE 7

STOLEN BEAUTY moves up in class after breaking her maiden for a tag at Churchill. She looked very sharp in that win and has the speed to make the lead again tonight. Steven Lyster and Johnny McKee have been a tough team to beat over this track and this one looks best despite the class hike. OUR SNOWFLAKE has been an extremely consistent runner for Pat Huffman. She has been in the money in 10 of her 12 races and ran well in her only start over this track. JEANNIE’S BEEPBEEP has been off since an impressive debut win in Tampa last December. She is training well for her comeback but may need a race before she is ready to win.

RACE 8

ASPENS LITTLE ZIP was claimed off a solid performance at Churchill and figures to make the lead from her inside post. She has had two good works over this track since that effort and looks like a good bet to win her first start for new trainer Genaro Garcia. LINER cuts back in distance after several route races. She will be running late and will be tough on the class drop. DESPINA is a contender.