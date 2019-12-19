Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park picks for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019

RACE 1

GOTSOMEMOJO was a clear second in his Turfway debut and should move forward off that effort. He appears to be in a good spot to get the win with Lezcano back aboard for Alex Cordero Lopez. CALM PACIFIC has been off for two months but drops to the bottom and Jimenez picks up the mount. LIZZY’S LURE is a contender.

RACE 2

SUGAR LOVE shows some decent races against much better competition. She drops in for a tag for the first time and looks like a solid bet to get her maiden win at this level. TAKE CHARGE CACKY stopped badly last out but also takes the class drop and looks dangerous with Johnny McKee back aboard. GRACELY is a solid contender.

RACE 3

Kudos go out to 10-year-old veteran PROM THEME who makes her 107th career start, with 51 of those coming at Turfway. She has had another productive year and is back at her favorite track tonight. Give her the nod for Doug Danner and Johnny McKee. MORGAN’S DAVID is an improving 4-year-old who has won her last two in a row and has the speed to be dangerous. SHAMELESSFI gets in light with Ramos and rates a chance.

RACE 4

It’s tough to really like anything in this one but GREAT HARBOUR CAY should be on or near the lead with Prescott aboard. Give him the edge. MISTER POLLARD is a stakes winner of more than $500,000 but has never won outside of Indiana. KITTEN FOR GRANNY rates a chance.

RACE 5

UNFORESEEN has shown improvement in every start for Ian Wilkes. If she handles the move to the Poly she figures to get her maiden win with Albin Jimenez picking up the mount. SKYE SNOW is a $250,000 Keeneland sales grad who is training sharply for Mike Maker. She comes in off a bullet work in Louisville and should be ready if she draws in off the also-eligible list. MISS IMPORTANT ran poorly last out but may not have liked the slop, and McPeek’s 2-year-olds have been running very well recently.

RACE 6

BIZZEE MISCHIEF is riding a three-race win streak and is a perfect two-for-two on the Turfway Poly. She has the speed to be on or near the lead throughout and is capable of another win with Achard back aboard for Kim Hammond. PICANTE CALIENTE is also trained by Hammond. She was no match for her stablemate last out but will be running at the end and could add value to the gimmicks. EVEN BEAT woke up last out and has been training well over this track for Mike Maker.

RACE 7

ANNA’S FAST was one of the most impressive 2-year-old winners at the Keeneland Spring Meet. She pressed the pace before fading in the late stages of the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and has been idle since that start. Wes Ward figures to have her ready to fire tonight and she looks best with Julio Garcia up. TOMA TODO was also a winner in his debut for Mike Maker back in May on the Churchill turf. He figures to be the one to beat. JOKER ON JACK is also trained by Ward. He may not have liked the sloppy going last out at Churchill and has to be respected.

RACE 8

TARANTO drops in class and looks like another live mount for Johnny McKee. U. S. MILLENNIUM didn’t show much in his debut here last week but might surprise in here at nice odds. AFLEET MOMENT was a $650,000 yearling purchase and after just four races takes the huge class plunge to the bottom. He could win but it would be tough to bet with any confidence.