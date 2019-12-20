Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park picks for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2019

RACE 1

REGAL LOOK ran a close-up fourth last out despite breaking poorly. A better start could make him a winner with Machado picking up the mount. STARLIN has never raced on the Poly but beat the top pick at Churchill and will be tough in here. FIGHTING FOR GRACE likes this track and will be running at the end.

RACE 2

CRYPTO was sixth as the favorite in his debut but the first two finishers in that one came back to win next out. Wes Ward drops him in for a tag tonight and he looks like a winner with Corrales picking up the mount. CELTIC MISCHIEF is another one who was a beaten favorite at Churchill. John Hancock claimed him out of that one and he figures to be the main competition. BRONZE MEDAL is working well for his debut.

RACE 3

JROCK had to need his last race after a six-month layoff. Look for big improvement this evening and give him the slight edge in a well-matched field. CEDAR CREEK has been running well and if he handles the Poly he will be tough to beat. AMBIDEXTEROUS ALEX likes this track and is a definite threat.

RACE 4

JUNKET moves up in class after a nice win here last out. He should get a good trip from just off the pace and can make it two in a row for Kim Hammond with Achard aboard. DETERMINATOR exits the same race as the top pick. He is capable of running well at nice odds. LIL MATEO has won four of six this year and drops in class for this one. He will be dangerous at this level.

RACE 5

ESTILL has shown improvement in her last two races and moves to the barn of Tom Drury, whose horses have been running very well recently. She has the speed to be in contention throughout and looks best with Malcolm Franklin picking up the mount. BIG TIME DELIVERY just missed last out at Churchill. She figures to get a good trip from the inside with Joe Rocco aboard and will be tough in this one. MADAM PIE is also trained by Drury. She has had only one race and should improve.

RACE 6

LAND BATTLE lost his best chance when he stumbled badly leaving the gate last out. He ran well to finish fourth in that one and should be in good position right off the early leaders in here. Give him the edge in a tough allowance race. UNMOORED beat the top pick last out after making the lead. He will be pressed on the frontend tonight but still looks dangerous. SEVIER looks fastest from the gate. He was claimed last out by Mike Maker and has to be respected.

RACE 7

HAYDENS HAVOC is on the also-eligible list but if he draws in he figures to win at short odds for Peter Miller and Martin Garcia. UBER KIRK will be running at the end in a race that should have a lively pace. Ken McPeek has been hot recently and this one figures to be very tough if the favorite fails to get in. GETYOURMINDRIGHT owns a win over this track and his best makes him dangerous.

RACE 8

RIGHT THE WRONG is improving and should get his maiden win with the class drop tonight. MR ABERNATHY was a bit overmatched at Churchill but is the one to beat at this level. WRITTEN PERMISSION has the speed to be on or near the lead.