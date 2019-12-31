Mike Battaglia Turfway Park selections for Tuesday; New Year’s Eve card includes Prairie Bayou Stakes















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2019

RACE 1

BETWEENHEREANDCOOL was a bit overmatched last out against a tough starter allowance field but is back in against bottom claimers today. He looks like a good bet to take the opener with Ramos picking up the mount. UNSCATHED also takes a class drop. He has the speed to be on or near the lead and is the one to catch. DREAM SATURDAY fits with these.

RACE 2

BREWS TOONIE TOSS has been off since March but hooks a weak field in her comeback and rates the edge. WILLIN’ GRACE comes off a win at Belterra and McKee picks up the mount. LADY GREATNESS has just one win in her last 31 races but she can run well in this one.

RACE 3

ANNA KATE is very erratic but her best would make her tough to beat in a well matched field. MORTY drops in class after running against better and will be dangerous at this level. VIDA LEVA EU comes off a dull effort but her speed makes her a threat.

RACE 4

SHANGHAI’S DREAM has shown improvement in his last couple of races for Steve Asmussen and appears to be in a good spot to pick up his maiden win today. MO MOSA debuts for Mike Maker off a series of solid drills including a best of 52 work December 21. He figures to be ready and has to be respected. HIGH HOLY had a rough trip last out and is capable of better.

RACE 5: THE PRAIRIE BAYOU STAKES

BLUERIDGE TRAVELER has been running very well for Ken McPeek since coming back after a 16-month layoff. He has faced tougher company in his last three races and his only start here at Turfway was a runner-up finish in the Gr. 3 Spiral back in 2017. He will be rallying from off the pace and looks best in a well matched renewal of the Prairie Bayou. GUEST SUITE and LOUDER THAN BOMBS were no match for an impressive front-running winner here earlier in the meet but finished a nose apart for second and third. Both are capable of running well again this afternoon. DABO hated the dirt last out but will enjoy the move back to Poly.

RACE 6

OLLY WONDER has run two big races at long odds for Paulo Lobo. He figures to be a short price today but looks like a good bet to win with Albin Jimenez picking up the mount. ARTEMUS EAGLE broke awkwardly last out and was never a factor racing wide throughout. He is capable of a better effort in this one. LIFE ON THE ROAD is a solid contender.

RACE 7

FATHER G was no match for an impressive winner last out at Churchill but posted back-to-back wins before that effort. He has the tactical speed to be in contention throughout and rates the edge for Tom Drury and Johnny McKee. WHISKEY VICTOR is a high-priced Keeneland sales grad from the barn of Wes Ward. His two wins have come against lesser company at Belterra but he has been off since September and has been training very well over this track. He looks like the one to catch. FAVERSHAM comes off a game win and can’t be overlooked.

RACE 8

GO FOR SHERRIE is riding a two-race win streak for Kelly Ackerman. He has never raced on the Poly but if he handles the switch he will be tough to beat. STARSHIP MERCURY ran well over this track last out and looks like a solid threat. JUSTICE FOR THEMOB rates a chance.