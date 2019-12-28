Mike Battaglia Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019

RACE 1

MY MAIKO comes off a couple of decent races at Churchill and hooks a fairly weak field. She should win this one if she handles the move to the Poly. STARVANA has the benefit of a race over this track and looks like the one to beat. FINAL TRUTH drops in class and is a contender.

RACE 2

TWO PUTT was a beaten favorite last out but should get a good trip from just off the pace and can make amends with a win tonight. HICKORY HILL looked good winning at Churchill in Novembr and drops back to the bottom for this one. His best makes him dangerous. FAITHFUL NEIGHBOR is capable of running well at nice odds.

RACE 3

UNCLE EARL is one of two in here for Wes Ward. He is training steadily for his debut and figures to be ready to go tonight. SKATINGONTHINICE broke poorly in his debut at Churchill and closed well to finish third. A better start will make him very tough to beat in this one. BOO REID is the other Ward runner. He went evenly in his debut back in July and has been training with the top pick over this track.

RACE 4

SOCIAL CIRCLE was never really in contention last out behind a runaway winner but ran a decent race to finish fourth. Genero Garcia drops her to the bottom for this one and she gets the nod at this level. SILKY APPEAL showed improvement in her first try on the Poly and will be running at the end. RUN LIKE REV beat a weak maiden field last out but gets in light with Ramos aboard and could run well if left alone on the lead.

RACE 5

HAIL TO THE CHIEF comes off a solid third place effort behind an impressive front running victor at Churchill. He has the tactical speed to be in good position throughout and looks like a winner for Ward with Corrales picking up the mount. GOLD ENDEAVOR exits the same race as the top pick. He faded after making a big middle move in that one and is capable of a much better effort tonight. SUBLIMINALCRIMINAL has been off since October but has been training steadily for Kenny McPeek and should get a good trip from the inside post.

RACE 6

GREEN GARNET faded badly last out after showing some speed against an impressive front-running winner. Look for improvement tonight and give her the slight edge. BIVIAN B has been running against better and anything close to her best makes her a winner but the big class drop is a reason for concern. NOBLE DESTINY is a contender.

RACE 7

TORAZO comes off a game win on the grass in Indiana and has an excellent record over this track. He figures to be rallying from off of what figures to be a fast pace and he appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win for Mike Maker and Martin Garcia. FRANKNJYMME hasn’t won a race in over a year but has been keeping good company and his best make him dangerous. TIMES SQUARE looked good breaking his maiden here on opening night. This is a much tougher field but he could add value to the gimmicks.

RACE 8

ASPENS LITTLE ZIP comes off a solid runner-up effort in her first try over the Turfway Poly and a repeat of that one would make her a winner tonight. PATSY J is on the also-eligible list but if she draws in she will definitely be tough to beat at this level. FLASH N’ DANCE takes the big class plunge and has the speed to be dangerous.