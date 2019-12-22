Mary Jo Wedding (R) and Rachel Roberts (D) to run for state House seat vacated by Dennis Keene















Staff report

Incumbent state representative Dennis Keene resigned his position in the legislature in favor of an appointment to join the executive cabinet, leaving the house of representative seat in District 67 vacant. A special election will be held at a date to be announced.

Governor Andy Beshear has not yet called the special election to fill the current term for the open seat.

House District 67 encompasses the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Highland Heights, Silver Grove, Melbourne, Woodlawn and portions of Southgate.

Two candidates have announced intentions to run for the vacant seat:

• Local small business owner Mary Jo Wedding officially announced her intent to seek the Republican nomination for the upcoming 67th State House District Special Election. Prior to the announcement of a special election, Mary Jo Wedding had previously announced her intent to run in the upcoming 2020 Republican primary and general election.

Wedding stated, “It is with great pleasure that I announce that I am seeking the nomination to represent the Republican party in the upcoming special election. I am seeking the nomination for this position because I believe the 67th house district and the entire state of Kentucky are in need of accountable, transparent, and responsible government.”

Wedding is a native of Newport and a graduate of the Newport High School Class of 1980 and attended Northern Kentucky University. She is married and has two children. After raising her children, Wedding went on to create and manage a successful small business in Campbell County.



has filed to run for the seat at the Democratic candidate. Roberts, a Newport business owner and entrepreneur, ran for State Senate in Campbell, Bracken and Pendleton Counties in 2018 and built a groundswell of support, particularly among newer voters.

“We have big shoes to fill with the departure of my friend, Dennis Keene,” said Rachel Roberts. “I will commit myself to continuing the legacy he has created of economic growth, community beautification, infrastructure development, and support for education and teachers. In the coming months when I am talking to voters in the district about my passion for education, training and promoting entrepreneurship, I will also be listening closely to the needs of the district. Together we will continue to have strong representation in the halls of state government in Frankfort.”

“It is with great excitement that I announce my support for the candidacy of Rachel Roberts to represent the 67th District in Kentucky’s House of Representatives,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “Over the past few years I have worked alongside Ms. Roberts on issues that are very important to Northern Kentucky’s future. I have found her to be caring, intelligent, and compassionate. District 67 faces many challenges as we move forward and Rachel’s vision and determination are the characteristics that will help her, and therefore our district, succeed in Frankfort.”

Roberts is owner of The Yoga Bar studios, the most successful, locally founded center for mindfulness in the region which was also voted Best of Northern Kentucky, and she is co-owner of RAKE Strategies, a brand strategy firm. She grew her businesses from scratch and had the savvy and dedication to build The Yoga Bar into a thriving hub for community involvement and charitable fundraising. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, is on the board of directors for the Newport Business Association and serves on the board of Mental Health America, Kentucky.