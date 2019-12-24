KYTC District 6 road report update on current construction projects in Northern Kentucky















Construction season is winding down, but there is still plenty of work to be completed on Northern Kentucky roadways. As the holiday travel season begins motorists are urged to use caution in work areas.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office would like the public to be aware of the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in Northern Kentucky.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

• I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:

The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:

• 10’ wide

• 75’ overall length

• Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.

Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-71/I-75 northbound and southbound rest areas (177 milepost) – A roof replacement project is scheduled. Starting Monday, December 16, the northbound rest area facility will be closed until December 23. The southbound rest area facility will be open to the public on Monday, December 16. Signage will be in place to provide advance warning of the closure. Commercial truck parking will still be available.

• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway) – Starting Wednesday, November 6, Amazon site construction will require short closures on KY 1017 (Aero Parkway) between KY 18 and Ted Bushelman Blvd. The days of closures will be intermittent over the next two months. When needed, there will be 5-minute rolling roadblocks between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Motorists should expect short delays.

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 0 – 1.2 mile-marker – A slide repair project has begun on two locations on KY 536 (Hathaway Road) in between KY 338 and just before Victory School Road. A temporary traffic signal and a lane closure are in place on KY 536 until crews can repair the slide area. Motorists should expect short delays.

• I-75 NB (178 – 183 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02) and the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42. Click here for more information

The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.

Construction is expected to be completed in two phases:

• Phase 1, construction of the northbound merging lane and northbound pavement work from the Mt. Zion Road interchange north to mile marker 183 is complete.

• Phase 2, construction of the southbound merging lane and southbound pavement work from the mile marker 183 south to the Mt. Zion Road interchange, is anticipated to take place between spring and fall 2020.

Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. Traffic is on the new roadway between the Harmony roundabout to Gunpowder Road. Work on the northern half of the roadway is in progress. Old Union Road remains closed within the construction area. Motorists should watch for flaggers and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling the work zone. Slow traffic and possible delays should be expected. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 2345 (Johns Hill Road) – A temporary traffic signal and a lane closure are in place on KY 2345 (Johns Hill Road) until crews can repair the slide area. Motorists should expect short delays.

• KY 9 (Licking Pike) 21.7 milepoint – KY 9 is open. There will be one northbound land and two southbound lanes open. There is still some work that needs to be addressed before all lanes are open. Be aware of the northbound lane closure.

• KY 6335 (Old KY 8) – KY 6335 remains closed to through traffic between KY 445 (River Road) and Tower Hill Road due to a slide. Motorists can take KY 8 to I-471 to US 27 to KY 8 (former KY 1998 – Industrial Road) as a detour.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) 17.3 – 17.6 mile-marker – A slide repair is in progress on KY 177 (Decoursey Pike). A temporary signal is in place allowing one lane for traffic. Work is weather dependent.

Remember construction and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appreciates your patience during the construction process.

Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas, and to be alert for flaggers, workers, and equipment which may block a portion of the roadway, and other items of concern in work zones. Motorists are asked to pay careful attention to warning signs alerting them of the roadwork and obey work zone speed limits where applicable.

For the latest up to date information on road conditions throughout Kentucky, motorists can go to GoKY.