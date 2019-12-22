KSP’s ‘Cram the Cruise’ food drive raised 473,235 pounds of food for families during the holiday season















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky State Police announced their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive raised over 236 tons, or 473,235 pounds, of food to help Kentucky families during the holiday season.

KSP initiated the Cram the Cruiser program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly two million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout Kentucky.



“Due to the generous giving spirit of individuals, businesses, schools and civic organizations throughout the state, we are able to assist Kentucky families who may be financially strapped this holiday season,” said KSP Sgt. Josh Lawson. “I am heartened by the incredible acts of charitable service and generosity by our fellow citizens who make the success of this project possible.

“Helping those in need is the core of what being a member of the KSP family really is, service to others.”

Over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among Kentucky State Police posts. This year, KSP Post 16 in Henderson took top honors by collecting 60,925 pounds of food.

Captain Brenton Ford, commander of the post, gave credit to Master Trooper Corey King for organizing the food drive and partnering with the community.

“It would be difficult to find a better representative of the Kentucky State Police than Trooper King,” said Ford. “His positive attitude, courtesy toward others, and commitment to the community is genuine. Trooper King is a good person and he attracts good people who go the extra mile to help others.”

He also recognized the support of local community members and businesses.

“It is motivating to see the community donate to Cram the Cruiser each year. Local businesses, schools, organizations, and individuals gave an unprecedented amount of food and canned goods this year,” Ford stated. “The best thing about this campaign is that the donated goods are distributed locally to help those in need that we see every day.”

Cram the Cruiser has grown exponentially over the past few years due to corporate partners joining forces with KSP to expand outreach. Kroger and G&J Pepsi have the adopted ‘Cram the Cruiser’ program.