Kentucky Pharmacists: Taking pharmacy benefits out of Medicaid managed care would save state $44.7m















A study commissioned by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services (CHFS) and the Department for Medicaid Services (DMS) determined that carving pharmacy benefits out of the Medicaid managed care program would save $237.5 million per year with the state’s portion of the savings being $44.7 million per year.

The study also sheds important new light on practices that are driving pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) profits at the expense of Kentucky taxpayers.

The Kentucky Pharmacists Association (KPhA) will be collaborating with pharmacy groups and other interested parties to advocate for legislation in 2020 to carve out the pharmacy benefit from Medicaid managed care.



For years, community pharmacies have noted that reimbursements in Medicaid Managed Care are too low and, in some instances, below the cost of the medicine being dispensed. PBM practices such as MAC pricing, spread pricing and post-adjudication fees or ‘clawbacks’ make it difficult for pharmacies to stay in business, putting critical patient care at risk.

For legislators and state Medicaid officials these same practices make it difficult to control pharmacy spending and obscure actual administrative costs charged by the PBMs. Carving out pharmacy benefits from the Medicaid managed care organizations is a way for Kentucky to lower overall Medicaid costs through reduced administrative costs and maximizing potential available rebates.

Statement from Don Kupper, President, Kentucky Pharmacists Association:

“The savings estimated in this report demonstrate that overpaying PBMs to administer pharmacy benefits is an untenable situation that must be remedied. Carving out Kentucky Medicaid’s pharmacy benefit is the right solution for patients, providers and taxpayers. This commonsense approach ensures necessary transparency, fiscal responsibility, and consistent access to care while unburdening providers to better focus on caring for their patients.

Kentucky Medicaid’s current pharmacy benefit is rife with confusion and inconsistency which limits both access to care for patients and their ability to work with trusted local community pharmacies. Five MCOs with five different formularies coupled with the nefarious actions of profit-driven pharmacy benefit managers has proven to be a recipe for disaster in Kentucky. It’s hurting our patients and driving community pharmacies out of business across the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services (DMS) recently completed an analysis of pharmacy benefits in calendar years 2017 and 2018, by ‘repricing’ claims provided in Medicaid managed care to a Medicaid fee for service claims experience. Medicaid fee for service claims are administered directly by the state, in contrast Medicaid managed care claims are administered directly by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) through the Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs).

The primary result of the study demonstrates that a Medicaid pharmacy carve-out would generate $237.5 million in savings with the state’s share of these savings equaling $44.7 million. The savings are primarily generated through reduced administrative costs associated with Medicaid MCOs and their respective PBMs and additional rebates the state would receive by moving outpatient pharmacy benefits to Medicaid fee for service.

The study shows that the per prescription administrative cost for Medicaid MCOs is $7.50 while the administrative costs in a carve-out of Medicaid FFS (fee for service) would be $2.00 per prescription. Of particular note in the study is the $5.00 per prescription administrative cost associated with spread pricing, a favorite tool of the PBMs to generate additional profit on the backs of Kentucky taxpayers. Spread pricing is the practice of charging the payer (MCO) a higher amount per prescription than what is ultimately reimbursed to the pharmacy. The PBM keeps the difference as profit. In Kentucky, DMS discovered that for 2018, spread pricing equated to 12.9% in PBM profit per prescription.

More information can be found in the full report, which can be accessed here.

Kentucky Pharmacists Association