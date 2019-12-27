Kentucky-owned A&W Restaurants marked 100th year with eight straight years of sales increases















A Lexington-based fast food restaurant chain is marking its 100th year is business with eight straight years of sales increases.

A & W Restaurants reports that so far this year, sales are up 2.4%, making 2019 the brand’s best year since 2016. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, A&W’s comparable average unit sales are up more than 37% since its franchisees acquired it from YUM! Brands in 2011. It also has opened more than 70 U.S. locations.



As part of the year end announcement, CEO Kevin Bazner reported four leadership promotions:

–Bill Fry is now Sr. Vice President of Restaurant Support Services and Supply Chain Management.

–Sarah Blasi Mueller was named Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Development.

–Liz Bazner was promoted to Director of Digital.

–Todd Stewart was elevated to Director of Special Projects and Initiatives.

“Each of these team members has made very significant contributions to rebuilding the A&W brand and are extremely important to our continued growth,” Bazner said.

In addition, Bazner says there have been five other management promotions:

–Emily Barr, Manager of Personnel and Restaurant Accounting.

–Silas Gray, Food Safety and Product Development Manager.

–Jackie Wagner, Manager of Field Training.

–Emily Fry, Restaurant Support Services Administrative Specialist.

–Rob Bryant, Field Trainer

A&W also is creating three new positions to support franchisees, including Director of Operations, Digital Marketing Manager and Supply Chain Specialist. In addition, its support center and headquarters are being expanded by nearly 40%. Last month A&W opened an all-new prototype and learning center near its Lexington headquarters.

The company bills itself as America’s first and oldest franchise restaurant chain. A&W says it still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All-American Food® favorites.

There are nearly 1,000 A&W locations worldwide. Although the company was once part of Louisville-based YUM! Brands, in 2011 A&W was purchased by a group of domestic and international A&W Franchise Partners.