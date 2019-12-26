Kentucky Distillers’ Association leads coalition offering free Lyft rides during holiday season















The Safe Ride KY coalition today announced that it is offering $10,000 worth of free rides over the upcoming holidays to complement DUI enforcement efforts and prevent impaired driving on Kentucky roadways.

Individuals can claim $10 in ride credits by downloading the Lyft app on their phones, entering promo code SAFERIDEKY2020 and ordering a ride home.

Rides can be taken between 5 p.m., Friday, December 20, and 5 a.m., Wednesday, January 1 – wherever Lyft is available in Kentucky, while supplies last.

The code and more information can be found online at www.saferideky.org.

The Safe Ride KY coalition is led by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and joined by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky, Becker Law Office, Independent Stave Company, Buzick Construction, AAA of Kentucky and supported by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan (D-8).

“We are proud to lead the coalition in offering discounted safe rides this holiday season for the third consecutive year,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “We encourage all who will be venturing out to celebrate to do so responsibly and plan your transportation ahead of time.”

Since its founding in 2017, the non-profit Safe Ride KY coalition has been providing sober rides during high-traffic holidays throughout the year. Messaging is promoted to consumers of legal drinking age online and in bars, liquor stores and other retail environments where beverage alcohol is sold.

The group so far has delivered nearly 9,000 safe rides during the Christmas, New Year’s, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays. The campaign’s success has attracted attention from Offices of Highway Safety in other states across the nation.

“Safe Ride KY’s holiday campaigns continue to have real impact on reducing the number of impaired driving incidents across the Commonwealth,” Gregory said. “It’s a program that produces results by allowing people to plan ahead to celebrate responsibly and get home safely.”

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, remains dedicated to promoting the campaign as an effective complement to their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over efforts in the coming year.

DUI convictions have decreased steadily over the past five years in Kentucky, dropping from 21,785 in 2014 to 18,567 last year, according to Kentucky State Police data.

“We’re proud to support this collaborative Safe Ride KY initiative to make it easier for motorists to make the right choice this holiday season by planning a safe ride home,” Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “This pairs well with our current Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to encourage responsible driving and avoid preventable tragedies.”

Josh Hafer of Heaven Hill Distillery, who serves as Chairman of the KDA’s Responsibility Advisory Group, said, “Responsibility is a year-round effort for all members of the KDA. It is embedded in our marketing, guest services and promotion. Offering Safe Rides is a recognizable extension of that effort.”

With so many safe and affordable options, Safe Ride KY partners hope no one will drive impaired this holiday season and that revelers make it memorable by imbibing responsibly.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association