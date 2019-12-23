Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching accepting applications until Jan. 20 for spring semester















The Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching (KAET) is accepting applications for the spring 2020 semester.



KAET is a renewable service award program to provide financial support and mentoring to preservice teachers who are enrolled in an Education Professional Standards Board-approved educator preparation program.

KAET is designed to identify and prepare a pool of highly effective, experienced and diverse educators poised to transition into the teaching profession in Kentucky’s public schools. KAET participants receive financial support and training as they are supported and mentored by experienced and effective educators.

The program is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are U.S. citizens and Kentucky residents.

The application deadline is Jan. 20. Visit the Kentucky Department of Education’s website for more information.