Kenton County Golf Courses appoint Devou’s Peru general manager, Freking superintendent















Kenton County Golf Courses – the 36-hole golf facility located in Northern Kentucky – announces its appointments of General Manager David Peru and Superintendent Ron Freking.

The new posts come after the recent announcement of Billy Casper Golf (BCG), one of the largest privately-owned golf course management companies in the United States, preparing to assume operations of Kenton County Golf Courses on Jan. 1, 2020. BCG will facilitate clubhouse operations, golf course maintenance, marketing and sales, staffing and training, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management for the courses.

Newly appointed General Manager David Peru has built a strong reputation in leading facilities to financial success in the local golf market, including stints at World of Golf in Florence, Kentucky and Devou Park Golf & Event Center in Covington, Kentucky. His ability to lead sustainable growth while helping implement clubhouse and course enhancements earned Peru one of Golf Inc.’s “Operators of the Year” awards in 2015.

“David’s passion for serving our golf industry in northern Kentucky promises to bring a new standard of guest service and excellence to Kenton County,” says Nick Bednar, vice president of operations. “We look forward to his guidance as we re-establish The Pioneer and The Willows courses as the best golf experiences in the area.”

Hailing from Devou Park Golf & Event Center as well, Ron Freking will take over the superintendent position and lead the agronomy team with 30 years of experience managing multiple grass and course types. With the closure of Fox Run, Ron will be allowed to focus his energy on creating the best layout and conditions for the remaining 36 holes within The Pioneer and The Willows.

“I have always admired the courses at Kenton County and I am truly honored to be given the privilege to lead improvements and care for the distinguished facility,” says Freking. “BCG’s long-term vision for the courses and local golf community make me very confident in where we’re headed, and I cannot wait to get started in 2020.”

BCG will take a thorough approach to revitalizing the golf courses. Key areas include improving turf conditions, continued re-investment into facility infrastructure, installing their market-leading ACE the Guest Experience training platform and helping build a premier junior golf program for the next generation.

Those interested in planning their 2020 leagues or outings should reach out to Peru after BCG assumes operations on Jan. 1. Annual passes will go on sale following the new year and there will be additional loyalty options for all guests, starting at $19 annual cost. If interested in being considered for part-time roles at the facility, please stop by the golf course in January to pick up employment applications.

One of the largest privately-owned golf course management companies in the United States, Billy Casper Golf owns and operates over 160 properties in 26 states.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with regional offices across America, BCG has 30 years of results-driven expertise. The company specializes in full-service course management as well as assistance in specific segments of the golf business, including course and property maintenance, staffing and training, career growth, clubhouse operations, food and beverage, merchandising, golf instruction, marketing and public relations, special events and financial management.

In 2019, Billy Casper Golf celebrates its 30th anniversary of building and refining the strongest operating platform in golf. Kenton County Golf Courses proudly welcomes BCG back to the Bluegrass State.

BCG also continues to evolve the golf experience through customized solutions and innovative programs like the annual World’s Largest Golf Outing – a national golf fundraiser conceived by BCG Chairman and CEO Peter Hill.

