John Schickel: It’s ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ and was amomentous year for the legislature















As 2019 comes to a close, I’d like to extend warm wishes and sincere hope that you and your loved ones enjoy a Merry Christmas in good health and full of happiness. Just as the eve of “the most wonderful time of year” is upon us, so is the 2020 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

It was another momentous year for the General Assembly as we continued to build on the momentum created by the Republican Majority over the past several years. Important legislation continued to be passed. I will always defend the unborn, stand up for the Kentucky and United States Constitution, and be an advocate for our infrastructure needs in Boone County, most importantly, roads and schools. Though we have a new governor, rest assured my priorities remain the same. We will continue to champion responsible policies and work toward the betterment of the Commonwealth.

During the interim session, my colleagues and I worked diligently to finalize our policy goals for the upcoming 60-day budget session. As Chairman of the Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee, it is important to me that our laws and regulations help small businesses. I have worked hard on this during the interim. The interim joint committees, working groups, and task-forces spent months listening to testimony on the crucial issues facing Kentucky. I want to express my gratitude to each of you personally who have reached out, provided input, or testified before the General Assembly this past year. Your assistance was crucial and genuinely helped guide us as we finalize our legislative priorities for the 60-day session, which will begin on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020.

I am pleased to announce that the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus will have a listening session on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.). The listening session will be at Gateway Community College in Boone County, located at 500 Technology Way, Florence.

It is my honor to serve as the Chairman of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus this year. This event will be an excellent opportunity to meet your legislators of Northern Kentucky in both the Senate and the House and talk to them about the issues which concern you.



I look forward to being at home in Boone County with friends and family to enjoy the holidays and spend more time with my constituents.

I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Be well, and I look forward to hearing from you in 2020.



If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, I can be contacted by phone in Frankfort at 502-564-8100 ext. 617, or at home at 859-384-7506. You can also reach me on twitter @Senatorschickel, or on Facebook, at State Senator John Schickel You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov.

John Schickel represents the 11th District in Boone County in the state Senate.

