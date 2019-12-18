Incidents of ‘Virtual kidnapping ransom scam’ in Boone County; what to do if you are contacted















NKyTribune staff

Incidents of the “Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” have been reported in Boone County recently.

The scam involves parents being contacted by phone and told their children are being held for ransom. Those who have been contacted say it is “terrifying and very realistic.”

In both reported incidents, the call was made around a time when children might be leaving school.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office has issued the following release to explain how the scam works and what to do if you are contacted by someone you believe to be a scammer.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office would like to make everyone aware of two (2) scam incidents that have been reported to us within the last 24 hours. The scam is commonly known as a “Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” and parents who are subjected to this ruse describe it as terrifying and very realistic.

On Monday, 12/16/2019 and Tuesday, 12/17/2019, two (2) separate families received a random phone call from a foreign phone number and when the call was answered the parents heard who they thought was their child claiming, “They have me” and “I’m in a white van”. The calls were received at approximately 3:15 PM and 2:32 PM, respectively.

During the first incident, the purported kidnapper told a father, “If you want to see your daughter again, follow my instructions”. He quickly disconnected the call, called his wife who then confirmed that their daughter was safe and still at school.

The second call resembled the threats as reported on 12/16/2019 along with additional demands. The alleged kidnapper demanded, “All the money you have” and followed up with a threat by saying that the child will be killed if she hangs up on him. While keeping him on the phone, the mother met deputies who were able to confirm that the child was safe and still at school.

Please remember that if you or a loved one receives this type of call it’s important to remain calm and immediately begin taking the steps to verify the whereabouts of your child.

It is also recommended for everyone to check their social media privacy settings and to verify what information can be viewed by the public on these accounts. This information could be used against you to make the scam seem more realistic.