Hummel Insurance Group opens office in Newport, Northern Kentucky native brings business home















Hummel & Leibel McGill Insurance Agency recently hosted a number of Newport city and business leaders to cut the ribbon on the company’s Newport office.

The new office is located in a rehabbed building in the historic Newport neighborhood on Monmouth Street.

Northern Kentucky native and co-owner of the agency, Jennifer Leibel McGill, is responsible for growing Hummel Insurance Group into the Kentucky market.

Their presence now consists of two offices located in Warsaw and Newport.

Leibel McGill was born and raised in Cold Spring and began her career as a licensed insurance agent in 2009. After several years, she decided to transition to working on the independent agency side and went to work for Dan Hummel of Hummel Insurance Group in his Lawrenceburg, IN office.

Before long, they started searching for business opportunities in Northern Kentucky. In January 2013, Hummel and Leibel McGill became business partners and purchased an existing agency in Warsaw. They rebranded their first Kentucky office as Hummel Insurance Warsaw.

“After a few years of building that office, I decided to expand to a second location in Campbell County,” said Leibel McGill. “We spent a few months searching for suitable locations and settled on Newport. We purchased our historic building on Monmouth Street in 2018, rehabbed the property, and opened Hummel Insurance Newport in November 2019.”

As women have found more professional opportunities working as insurance agents, Leibel McGill is making her mark as a partner and champion for the company’s growth in the Northern Kentucky area.

The agency is licensed in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. For more information, visit www.hummelinsurancenewport.com.

Hummel & Leibel McGill Insurance Agency