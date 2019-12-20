Horizon Community Funds will award Community Impact Grants in 2020, seeking letters of intent















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $50,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2020 and is seeking letters of intent to kick off the process.



“We’ve had another year to take in what it really means to serve our three counties in the nonprofit space,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson.



“We look forward to seeing how they accelerate change, challenge status quo through innovation, and leverage partnerships and resources. Northern Kentucky is a model community for standing shoulder-to-shoulder in support of the common good, and we’re ready to build on that support.”



Letters of intent will be accepted starting January 1 and can be submitted here.



“Horizon Community Funds represents Northern Kentucky’s next great leap forward in supporting bright futures for our region and its citizens,” said Horizon Community Funds grantmaking chair Jim Votruba. “Our grants committee is excited about the opportunity to invest in innovative, high impact programs that leverage regional resources and make a significant difference in people’s lives. What’s needed now is the powerful of ideas in support of our region’s future!”



For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact.

The letter length is limited to two pages and is due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020.

To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.