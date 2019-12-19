Heritage Bank names Chris Caddell CEO, Lee Scheben president, and Kevin Mooney CFO















Heritage Bank has announced changes in its senior executive ranks.

Chris Caddell, chairman of the board and second-generation Heritage Banker, has assumed Chief Executive Officer responsibilities in addition to his duties as chairman.

Lee Scheben, formerly an executive vice president celebrating his 25th anniversary at the bank, has been named Heritage Bank President.



Kevin Mooney is now Chief Operating Officer after joining the bank as Vice President, Treasury Management almost three years ago.

“One reason for Heritage Bank’s stability is the consistency in its senior executive leadership,” Caddell said. “We are very fortunate to enjoy exceptionally low turnover as well as the horsepower within our ranks to promote internally.”

Chris Caddell, Chairman & CEO

Caddell joined Heritage Bank 23 years ago, beginning as a teller and moving through various internal roles prior to his installation as board chairman in 2016. In addition to founding and operating LifeLine Ministries of Northern Kentucky for 12 years, Caddell is a board member of the Kentucky 4H Foundation. He assumed chairman responsibilities upon the retirement of his father and Heritage Bank founder, Arnold E. Caddell, Jr. Chris is a 1988 graduate of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, holding a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Before joining Heritage Bank over 25 years ago, Scheben held vice president and director roles at local and regional banks, including Liberty National Bank of Northern Kentucky. He is also very active in the community, currently serving on the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Foundation Board, as Chair of the Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents, as past President of the Boone County Library Board and as a past member of the Kentucky Lottery Board. Scheben holds degrees from the University of Kentucky and the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

Kevin Mooney, Chief Operating Officer

Mooney has spent more than 20 years in operations management within national and regional banks, including Fifth Third, Provident Bank, BB&T, The Bank of Kentucky and Citi Bank. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

“We’ve taken aggressive steps to raise regional awareness for Heritage Bank,” said Caddell. “Strong, cohesive executive leadership is essential at this pivotal time in our bank’s history, and we’re blessed to have the right leaders cultivated from within the organization to step into these mission-critical roles.”

