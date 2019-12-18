Gov Beshear signs proclamation ordering that the POW/MIA flag flies permanently at state Capitol















Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Monday that will order the POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at the state Capitol.



“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for,” Beshear said. “To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor.”

On Dec. 9, the POW/MIA flag was flown as part of a POW/MIA ceremony held at the Capitol. However, former Gov. Matt Bevin did not issue nor did he file a proclamation with the Secretary of State that would have provided specific flag protocols. The last proclamation directing flag status was issued earlier this year and that order lasted just one day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, in keeping with traditional Inauguration Day customs, all flags were removed and new flags were flown for the incoming governor.

Beshear says he was not aware that the POW/MIA flag was removed until Thursday. He immediately instructed his office to look into the issue. After reviewing flag protocols, he decided to issue a proclamation in order to provide clear direction on the POW/MIA flag’s permanent status.

“Gov. Beshear’s action makes Kentucky one of the first states to fly the POW/MIA flag every day at the state Capitol,” said Kelly Shehan, vice president of Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5. “I thank Gov. Beshear for helping to pave the way and I hope all states will recognize the importance of the new federal, bipartisan POW/MIA Flag Act.”

On Friday, Beshear directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Monday, in honor of a Kentucky Marine killed in action during World War II, but whose remains were only recently identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Marine Corps Pfc. John R. Bayens, 20, of Louisville, who died during the invasion of Tarawa in 1943, was accounted for on Sept. 23, 2019. He was buried Monday in Louisville.

