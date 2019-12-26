Gov. Beshear sets the date for two special elections to replace Adkins, Keene in Kentucky House















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear has set the date for two special elections, to replace two Democratic members of the Kentucky House who resigned their seats to become part of his administration.

Rocky Adkins of Sandy Hook, whose 99th District consists of Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties, resigned on Inauguration Day, December 10, after serving in the House since 1987, to become Senior Advisor to Beshear.

Dennis Keene of Wilder, whose 67th District includes part of Campbell County, stepped down a week later, on December 17, after 14 years in office and accepted the post as Commissioner of the Department for Local Government.

Both special elections will be held on February 25, 2020. The respective counties in each district will nominate the candidates for the two seats.

Republicans currently hold 61 seats in the 100 member House, while Democrats have 37, plus the two vacancies.

When the General Assembly is in session, the presiding officers issue writs of election for any vacancies in their chamber, under state law. At other times, the Governor calls the special elections.

The 2020 General Assembly convenes for the 60-day legislative session on Jan. 7. Lawmakers will meet through April 1, then recess until April 14, to consider overrides of any gubernatorial vetoes. The final day of the session is April 15.