Gateway ‘pins’ 35 Associate of Applied Science degree graduates; new nurses move into profession















The Health Professions division of Gateway Community & Technical College presented nursing pins to 35 graduates of the Associate of Applied Science Degree in a special pinning ceremony last week at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

The pinning ceremony is a meaningful tradition among programs of nursing. The nursing pin, which is unique to each individual school of nursing, is presented by the faculty to newly-graduated nurses and marks their formal entry into the profession.

The students recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge to signify their commitment to learn and undertake a healing profession.