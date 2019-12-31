Free book from KHEAA provides information for adults who are thinking about returning to school















The 2020 edition of “Adults Returning to School” is now available from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The 162-page book can guide adults who want to pursue higher education through the admissions and financial aid processes. It is divided into three parts.

Part I deals with the decision to return to school. It provides information about adult education programs, admissions and transferring.

The second part helps students through the financial aid process. It has sections about major student aid programs and other government programs that can provide help to adult students and their families.

Part III provides detailed information about trade schools and two- and four-year colleges. A section called “Areas of Study” lists schools that provide programs in some three dozen academic and technical fields.

To request a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com.

