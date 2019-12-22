Early Childhood teacher Jessalin Carpenter is Children Inc.’s Teacher of the Year















In order to be a successful Early Childhood Teacher, you must have a lot of great attributes like compassion, responsiveness, love of learning, and patience. A perfect example of these strengths is Jessalin Carpenter, Children, Inc.’s Teacher of the Year.



Carpenter’s coworker commented, “All the children know Jessie and seek her out in times of sadness and to share their accomplishments. She listens to every child like they are the only child in the room and makes them feel loved.”

A parent said, “Jessie is the embodiment of devotion to her profession, and more importantly, the children she teaches. I have not met any teacher with more passion for what she does or more love for her children.”

When asked her favorite part of being an Early Childhood Teacher, Jessie responded, “I believe I have very important and special job. Early Childhood Teacher must ensure proper growth and development, provide support and make the connections that pave a pathway for a bright and successful future.

“Yes, I face challenges, just as any other job, but it is the smiles, laughter and daily ‘wins’ that keep me motivated. The children and families leave an imprint on my heart and by the end of the day those challenges become so small. My absolute favorite part about being an early childhood educator is watching the children grow, learn, thrive, flourish and achieve- and it is because of me. My job as a teacher is so rewarding and gratifying.”

Carpenter has been employed by Children, Inc. for three years. She teaches in a preschool classroom.

Teachers throughout Children, Inc. received wonderful nominations from parents and coworkers for the Teacher of the Year honor. The nominees then completed an application that was scored by a group of judges.

In January, Children, Inc. will partner with Cincinnati Early Learning Centers to create Learning Grove. Learning Grove believes the success of our community depends upon the success of our children and the well-being of their families. This nonprofit in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky providing high-quality educational experiences for a diverse community of children, youth, and families.

Children Inc.