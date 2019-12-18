Consultants make last pitch for Covington IRS site; food trucks legalized on city property















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Connectivity. Job creation. Mixed-use opportunities.

Those are the characteristics that are most important to the residents of the city when it comes to taking advantage of the IRS site, a new study says.

Eleven months ago, Cooper Carry, a global architecture and design firm based in Atlanta, was hired to help the city reintegrate the IRS Processing Center back into the Covington community.

The new direction would also need to address some issues, namely how economic development can help the city recoup more than $1.2 million in losses of payroll tax.

At Tuesday night’s regularly-scheduled legislative meeting, commissioners heard a recommendation from Cooper Carry, one that tried to incorporate those ideas of connectivity (with the river and the community), job creation and mixed-use planning.

Of course, there were other points that were important to Covington residents, too. Over the course of the past year, residents participated in focus groups and surveys, community dinners and even meet-ups where they built with Legos.

Over time, Cooper Carry learned that the residents cared about green space, said Nicolia Robinson, a senior associate with the company. She said they also cared about the ability to walk to the site, and walk around it.

“We understand what you want,” Robinson told the commissioners and crowd Tuesday. “Now we have to figure out how this is going to look.”

According to Cooper Carry, it would look a bit like an area with:

175,000 square feet of office space

A hotel with up to 225 rooms

70,000 to 80,000 square feet of retail

An apartment complex with 650 units

And 30-50 units for sale

In what would be their final presentation to the city, the company then walked commissioners through the framework of kickstarting several ideas, each incorporating green space, a dog park, and one that even connected to MainStrasse.

The plan would create nearly 1,200 full-time jobs, 1,650 part-time positions and nearly $1.7 million in annual payroll tax.

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer thanked the company, as well as the countless residents who participated along the way over the past year.

Robinson told commissioners the ideas should be seen as a “springboard,” so they can be ready to start implementing when they can.

Also Tuesday:

City makes way for food trucks

Commissioners approved, and set the rules for, food trucks in the city. Because, as city officials said, the food trucks have become a national trend that has proven to “stimulate social and economic activity and enhance local commerce.”

The city had previously passed an ordinance that regulated food trucks on private property, but now officials want to expand the food truck business within the city limits by creating a permit system so the trucks can operate on city-owned property and streets.

The city made sure to note that this is a pilot program that will be monitored and adapted as necessary.

City awards facades and subsidies

Covington announced more façade and rent subsidies, including:

525 W. 5th St. — $6,000 rent subsidy

332 Scott Blvd. — $5,298 rent subsidy

2421 Madison Ave. — $3,546 façade subsidy

717 Pike St. — $5,634 façade subsidy

314 Greenup St. — $6,000 rent subsidy

Fire and Police celebrate hires, promotions

Covington Fire and Police both celebrated promotions and hires Tuesday night, including:

Fire Department:

Capt. Greg Salmons promoted to Assistant Chief

Lt. Kyle Simpson promoted to Captain

Firefighter/paramedic Dennis Hoyle promoted to lieutenant/paramedic

Police Department:

Bradley Morris hired as a police officer

John Hoober hired as a police officer

Trenton Goshorn hired as a police officer

Ross Woodward hired as a police officer

Joshua Knott hired as a police officer

Alex Olvera-Vancini hired as a police officer

Mayor calls out PDS

Mayor Meyer used his parting comments Tuesday night to openly question whether or not the city was getting its’ money’s worth from the Planning and Development Services of Kenton County.

He wondered if the city should request that PDS start paying the subsidies that Covington residents are currently paying.

“It’s a hot topic amongst the city governments in Kenton County,” Meyer said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure (Covington residents’ money) is being spent well.”

Etc.

Commissioners ended the meeting by going into an executive session, which Meyer said would be to discuss pending litigation and the acquisition of real estate. He said no further business would be conducted when the session was over.

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6 p.m., Jan. 7, 2020, at the Covington City Hall at 20 West Pike St.

