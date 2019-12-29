Children 10 & under get in free at Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in 2020 when adult pays full price















To encourage even more families to visit, the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum are welcoming all children 10 years and under for free during 2020. As long as there is one adult paying full price admission, all children 10 and under in the same party come free.

Children as well as teens and adults can enjoy instructive high-tech exhibits for virtually all age levels, state-of-the-art videos, ever-expanding zoos, huge playgrounds, and, for an additional fee, ride the lengthy zip lines at both attractions. The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Northern Kentucky want to encourage parents and other adults to bring as many children as possible to experience these wholesome family-friendly themed attractions next year.

Ken Ham, CEO of the attractions, said, “Now more than ever, we need to teach our children the truth about their creator, his handiwork, and his Word. This free admission for children 10 and under will make it easier for families to come time and time again in 2020 to our uplifting attractions.”

Ham added: “While running these high-tech, world-class attractions is very expensive, we are stepping out in faith with this special offer for children 10 and under through 2020.”

Attendance at the attractions continues to rise. The Creation Museum sees over 500,000 guests each year and the Ark Encounter welcomes well over one million guests annually.

The Creation Museum is located in Petersburg, Ky., west of the Cincinnati Airport. The Ark Encounter is in Williamstown, Ky., off I-75, with a full-size Noah’s Ark as its centerpiece. Free Christmas programs continue at both locations, with hundreds of thousands of colorful lights and special music programs, through December 30. There is a fee to park.

More information can be found at www.ArkEncounter.com and www.CreationMuseum.org.

