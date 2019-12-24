Chamber hosts workshop on customer experiences; trade association offers geopolitical climate session















The customer experience is what differentiates one business from another.

That’s why on Tuesday, January 21, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is hosting the workshop, Building Great Customer Experiences Through Culture: How Culture Builds Your Brand & Grows Your Business.

Led by Dave Townsend, President of Intrinzic, the workshop will run from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the NKY Chamber offices (300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017).

Attendees will learn from Townsend how to build a brand from the inside-out and how to create a customer experience that will stand out in an increasingly commoditized marketplace. He will also cover what brands should do when a customer has a bad experience.

“Human interaction is the single-most important aspect of the customer experience,” said Townsend. “Making sure your brand provides a positive customer service experience is crucial to building and maintaining your brand.”

The Building Great Customer Experiences Through Culture workshop is $15 for NKY Chamber members, $30 for future members, $10 for NKYP Passport Holders, and free for BRN members.

Session on Geopolitical Climate & Impact on Foreign Currency

Northern Kentucky International Trade & Affairs will host its next session, Geopolitical Climate & Impact on Foreign Currency on Thursday, January 23, at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) offices (300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017).

Attendees will hear from Marc Chandler, Managing Partner and Chief Markets Strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Chandler has more than 30 years of experience working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. He has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post, in addition to writing his own books Making Sense of the Dollar and Political Economy of Tomorrow.

In this session, Chandler will cover the international political economy including the state of Brexit and what’s next for the United Kingdom, trade, and the outlook for the dollar.

“There are business risks in our region due to political issues around the world, so it’s important our companies stay abreast of international developments,” said Debby Shipp, Vice President of International Trade and Business Growth at the NKY Chamber. “We’re fortunate to have someone as distinguished as Mr. Chandler to discuss these important issues.”

The session runs from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is $35 NKY Chamber Members, $55 for future NKY Chamber Members, and $20 for NKYP Passport holders. Registration includes lunch and is available online at www.nkychamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky International Trade & Affairs is an association within the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce that helps members achieve international trade goals and objectives.

